Norris, Richard "Rick"



Richard "Rick" Norris, age 74, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born May 16, 1948 in Dayton, OH to the late Rosemarie and Harry Norris. Rick graduated from Stebbins High School in 1966. He worked at General Motors for 30 years, until his retirement in 1997. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Melissa; his sister, Barbara; his brothers, Jerry and Dougie. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Norris; his children, Jodi (Doug) Marshall, Tina (Paul) Mannix, Lori Marshall and Rick Norris; his grandchildren, Robbie, Alicia, Amber, Jarod, Kaitlin, Jordan and Dylan; his great-grandchildren, Chole, Sophia, Tucker, Noah, Finleigh, Mia, Elijah and Aiva; his siblings, Joan (Herb), Tom (Jill) and his sister in-law, Janice Norris. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:30pm, with services beginning at 1:30 pm, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.

