Norris (Shannon), Deborah Lee "Debbie"



NORRIS, Deborah Lee "Debbie" 72, of Centerville passed away July 27, 2023. Debbie was born to Gene and Dorothy Shannon, and raised with loving guidance by Lois Shannon. She graduated from Fairmont West in 1969 and had a full career at Hyde-Park. She was proudly married to Rick, the love of her life for 41 loving years. She was a devoted mother, Grammy, and fan of auto racing. Debbie is preceded in death by her father Gene Shannon, mother Dorothy Shannon (Evans), husband Rick Norris and sister, Sarah Shannon. She is survived by her mom, Lois (Shannon), daughter, Casey (Kyle) Wheeler, son, Shawn and grandchildren, Lucas, Bailey and Beckham. Her smile, laughter and "I love you's" will be dearly missed.



