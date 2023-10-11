Norman, Robert Lee "Bob"



Robert Lee Norman "Bob", 77, of Enon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bob's final moments were graced by the presence of his family and friends, who surrounded him with love and comfort. He was born October 19th, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harold A. and Audrey M. (Engler) Norman. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13th, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Masonic services at 7:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral