Norman Guise

Guise, Norman D.



Norman De Loss Guise, age 98, died Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Norman was born November 19, 1927, in Jonesville, MI to Clara Marie (Kopp) Guise and Lyle De Loss Guise. The family moved to Hillsdale, MI and from there to Bryan, Ohio where Norman attended and graduated from Bryan High Class of 1945. Norman served in WWII in the U.S. Air Force and attained the rank of Sergeant, writing special orders moving AF Personnel around the country. Norman was discharged from the service at Tinker Field Air Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in September 1947. He went on to attend Miami University, Oxford, Ohio through his sophomore year, transferred to The University of Dayton night school and graduated in 1962 with a major in accounting. While at MU, Norman met the love his life on a blind date and married Lois Elane Haager on December 30, 1950. Norman worked at Inland Division of General Motors in Finance and worked his way up to General Supervisor and Financial Analyst of Cost Accounting, Budget Accounting, and Accounts Receivable. December 1987, Norman retired from Inland Division after 35 years of service. Norman volunteered his time in several areas; one as treasurer of Deer Run Owners Association for 14 years, where he and Lois lived. Another also as treasurer of Inland Division's Retirees Club and one more as Maintenance Manager for the House of Corporation Board for his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, at MU in Oxford. Norman's hobbies were photography, some gardening, and traveling with his wife and friends to various places throughout the world, U.S., and Canada. Norman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Lois, his parents, and only sister, Patricia Jean Guise Dohoney. He is survived by his cousins, various nieces and nephews, and friends. In his final days, Norman was lovingly cared for by his earth-side angels: Theresa Osborn, Pam Bigham, and Cindy Ndiaye. Their devotion brought him comfort and peace on his journey home. A visitation will be held on December 15, 2025, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, with a burial to follow at David's Cemetery.



