NORMAN, Audrey Mae



Audrey Mae Norman, 96, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14th, 2022. She was born September 3, 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob and Mildred M. Engler. Audrey graduated from Springfield High School in 1944 and remained in contact with classmates over the years. She met and married Harold and they raised their three boys living a simple life. She was a hard worker, putting in countless hours alongside Harold as owners of Norman's Nursery with a highlight of their business being the Christmas season. Together, with their family, they helped many customers for over 50 years enjoy the Christmas season with a Norman's Nursery tree and wreath. Audrey was a devoted member of Fifth Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and was very active with the Clark County Homemakers for over 60 years. She was the longest active member of Home City Chapter #258 O.E.S. with 76 years of service. She was also a member of Farm Bureau of Clark County. She liked sewing, canning, and loved to read. Audrey and Harold enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events, helping with church activities, and spending time with family. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Robert and Patricia Norman of Enon, David and Sharon Norman of Enon and Dana and Cindi Norman of Plain City; six grandchildren: Chris (Kim) Norman, Chad (Mindy) Norman, Stacy (Brian) Newell, Brande (Dan) Vollrath, Jesse (Nicole) Norman and Geoff Norman; and twelve great-grandchildren: Bailey and Jacob Norman, Katie (Skyler) Daniel , Joni (Vincent) Peraino and Sam Vollrath, Abby and Adam Newell, Joanna, Sadie and Claire Norman, Avery Norman, Andrew and Nathan Norman and her first great-great-grandchild due in February and her very special friends and neighbors, Hank and Diane Myers whose care and concern for her are greatly appreciated. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harold A. Norman who passed away 7 years ago on November 15th. A funeral service will be held honoring her life on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 12-1 with Eastern Star services beginning at 11:45 a.m. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



