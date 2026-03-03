Norma Butner

Butner (Wagers), Norma Lee



Norma Lee (Wagers) Butner of Oxford, Ohio stepped into Heaven at 6:22 am on February 27, 2026. She was born in Hazard, Kentucky to Felix and Ollie (Turner) Wagers on August 22, 1946. Norma married the love of her life, William C. Butner Jr. on November 24, 1979. Together they loved and raised seven children: Paula (Bryan) Sizelove; Virginia (Charles) Anderson; Vickie (Ann) Butner; Carolyn (John) Howard; Paul (Stephanie) Jones; Robert (Tracy) Jones; and Jennifer Turner.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, and her grandson William. She leaves her children, twenty-four grandchildren, forty-two great grandchildren, her two brothers Felix Wagers II and Rudy Neiman, as well as her brother-in-law Roger Butner to cherish her memory.



Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 1pm at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.



