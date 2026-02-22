Norine Kmett

Kmett, Norine A.



Norine A. Kmett (Schlump), 88 years old, a longtime resident of Springfield, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025. Norine was an active mother, grandmother, friend, and volunteer. Norine was born in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 1937, the only child of Virgil and Beatrice Anderson. Norine was a woman of many talents and interests. Her life and activities were a testament to her fierce independence, self-confidence and fortitude. Norine was first introduced to Springfield when she entered Wittenberg University. Norine married John Schlump after her sophomore year of college, but resumed her education at Wittenberg after returning to Springfield a few years later. Norine graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics in 1962. Norine began her teaching career teaching mathematics at Roosevelt Jr. High School in 1962. Norine taught at Tecumseh High School from 1963-1992. Norine received her Master of Science in Counseling in 1982 from the University of Dayton. Norine married Keith Kmett in 1982. Norine and Keith began their Rampart Security Systems business in Springfield in 1984. Norine was Vice President of the business until Keith's death when she became President. Norine worked teaching fulltime and for Rampart from 1984-1992. Norine had many interests including sewing, traveling, crocheting and Bridge. She also was very interested in community involvement and giving back to the Springfield community. Norine was an active member of many organizations. At Wittenberg, Norine was inducted into the Sigma Zeta Honorary Science Society and the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority in college and remained active at the sorority after graduation and as a member of the Wittenberg Women's Club. Norine was a member of the Clark County Retired Teachers' Association. Norine was also active in many Springfield organizations. She was a member of the Springfield Club where she was a past president, a member of the Springfield Civil Service Commission from 1992-2002, a coordinator for the Widowed Persons Service, a County Representative for 6 years for the Springfield Area Agency on Aging, was on the Finance Committee of the Springfield Small Business and Development Center (SBDC) for 9 years and possibly most notably, Norine volunteered at the Elderly United IRS volunteer income tax site for 20 years which she coordinated for more than 13 years. Norine was also active in Rotary International and took great pride in having 20 years perfect attendance. Norine loved Bridge. She was a very talented and competitive Bridge player. She was active in many different Bridge groups, a member of the Logan County Bridge Club, and participated in many Bridge Tournaments. Norine was awarded Life Master by the American Contract Bridge League in 2011. Norine is survived by her daughter, Sandra Urquhart (Brian) and son, Stephen Schlump, 5 grandchildren, Sean Urquhart (Lin), Kyle Urquhart, Nicholas Schlump (Alesha), Alec Urquhart (Amelia) and Nicole Schlump, and 4 great grandchildren, Rawley Schlump, and Dylan, Owen and Emily Urquhart. Norine, who said that she would never leave Springfield, moved to Springhill, Florida in 2022 joining her daughter and son who already lived in Florida. Norine missed her Springfield community and friends, but she loved the sunshine and greenery of Florida and was able to make many new friends in her Independent Living Community. Norine's Celebration of Life is planned for April 2026 in Springfield, Ohio and she will be inurned at Ferncliff Cemetery.





