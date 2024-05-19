Nordyke, Jane F.



The most kind and generous soul you could have ever met. She always worried about others rather than herself; and always did the best she could with what she had. Age 72 born August 21, 1951, and raised Catholic, she left us to be with the Lord May 10, 2024. After fighting pancreatic cancer for almost 5 months, that ended her life too soon. Her wish was granted to have passed away at home peacefully. Surrounded by family as she took her last breath. Preceded in death by her mother, Caroline (Slivinski) Weiss; father, Clifford Weiss; ex-husband, Ronald Nordyke; and her fiancé, Jimmy Melton. Jane is survived by her sister, Rita France and her boys, Aaron and Brandon; devoted daughter, Mary (Joe) Disantis; her son, Ronald (Melissa) Nordyke; loving grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Jasmine, Janae, Joey, Jaida, Joelton, Kali, Mackenzie, Odyssey, Ronnie, Aaron and Dylan; great-grandson, Axel; and her fiancé's brother that stayed and helped after Jimmy's passing-he was her "little sidekick", Kenneth Melton Junior. Want to give a big thank you to her special caregivers who tended to her needs and being there to care for her 24 hours a day. Jamie-Jasmine-Janae. To share a memory of Jane or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com