NOLDER, Sally Ann



Age 83, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at



Trinity Community at Fairborn. She was born May 2, 1938, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Nolan Roy and Mae (Scoltock) Perry. Sally enjoyed studying genealogy, crocheting, and playing video games on her computer. She also loved spending time with her group of friends at the care



facility, known as "The Golden Girls." Survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Barry) Moss of Escondido, CA, and Dawn Lee (Nicole Nock) Nolder of Centerville; son, Shawn Carl Nolder of Phoenix, AZ; siblings, George Perry, Robert Perry, Linda (Tom) Tharp, and Mary (Joe) Culverhouse; son-in-law, Robert Dutra; grandchildren;



Sebastian, Aileen, Alissa, Eric, Austin, Gino, Trina, Tristan, Greyson, JD, and Stephanie; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald Lee Nolder, Sr.; daughter, Toni Lynn Nolder; son, Donald Lee Nolder, Jr.; two sisters,



Annabelle Alloway and Jane McCormick; brother,



Nolan Roy Perry, Jr.; and one granddaughter, Nicole Elizondo. You may express condolences to the family at



