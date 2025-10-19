Noel I.

Noel James Landrum, age 77, of Knoxville, TN formerly of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. He was a devout Roman Catholic. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Cincinnati Bell as a lineman for over twenty years, and in retirement was a volunteer firefighter and volunteer for the Dept. of Homeland Security. He loved animals, Harley Davidsons, and his boats. He was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Bergen; parents, Irvine and Walburga Landrum; sister, Dorothy Murphy, and brother, John Landrum. He is survived by his son, Noel Landrum II (Rachel); grandson, Noel Landrum, III; former wife and caregiver, Carol Knight; brother, Michael Landrum; sisters, Patricia Russell and Carole Schneider; and many nieces and nephews. Private burial services will take place at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 15, 2025, at St. Ann's Catholic Church (3028 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45015). Condolences extended at www.rosefuneraltn.com.

