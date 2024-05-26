Nock, Lisa Ann
Lisa Ann Nock age 61 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Monday May 20, 2024 at the Drake Center. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 15, 1962 the daughter of Edward and Mary (McCarty) Nock.
Survivors include three sisters, Lori Nock, Leigh Price and Lydia (Rob) Huffer.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday May 29, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
