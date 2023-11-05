Noble, Walter Lee



Walter Lee Noble, age 84 of Franklin, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born May 9, 1939 in Lebanon, OH to Paul and Edith (Seaman) Noble. He worked in the Blast Furnace at AK Steel retiring after 42 dedicated years of work. He loved to watch Ohio State Football. Walter is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Sue Noble; beloved daughter Bobbi Jo Dalton; dear grandson Christopher Jarred Leigh Noble and daughter-in-law Terri Noble. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Walter Lee Noble II; son-in-law Phillip Bryant Dalton; brother William Joseph Noble and sister Blanche Anna Reynolds. A visitation will be held Thursday November 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM  11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Columbus, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com