NOBLE, Jennifer Lynn



Jennifer Lynn Noble, age 68 of Hamilton, Ohio, and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at HealthPark Medical Center on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 6, 1954, the daughter of Linza and Beulah (Taylor) Depew. On October 30, 1971, in Hamilton, she married Lynn Noble. Jenny was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God for forty-six years. She pioneered the floral business for the Kroger Company and retired after thirty-five years of excellent service.



Jenny is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Lynn Noble; two children, Brad (Shawnda) Noble and Shawna (James) Smith; two grandchildren, Alexis (Tyler) Ott and Ethan Noble; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Maverick Ott; two lifelong devoted friends, Linda Johnson and Leanne Spivey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Dianna Wilkerson and Paul "Tooter" Depew.



Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Tim Oldfield and Rev. Danny Brockman officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be made at



