NISBET, Dick

NISBET, Dr. Dick

In loving memory of Dr. Dick Nisbet who passed away on May 25, 2020. A memorial

service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Following the memorial service, the celebration of Dr. Dick's life will continue at

Forest Hills Country Club located at 791 4th Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. The family of Dr. Nisbet hopes you can join them in celebrating his wonderful life.

