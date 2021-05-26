NIJAK, Beverly E.



Age 80 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on



Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Fairborn. She was born on October 18, 1940, in Mishawaka, IN, the daughter of the late Calvin W. and Rose (Schneider) Cook. Mrs. Nijak was a retired



employee of the Kettering Foundation with 30 years of service and a member of the St. Henry Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband Norman D. Nijak, her son Jeffrey Nijak, brother Don Cook, and by 2 sisters Clara Griffiths and Marie Griffiths. She is survived by her 5 loving children Gregory (Jenny) Nijak, Timothy Nijak, Douglas Nijak, Christopher Nijak, and Elizabeth Nijak (Brad Ruppert), daughter-in-law Pam George, 2 brothers John (Fran) Cook and Calvin (Norma) Cook, 10 grandchildren Jonathan, Sean, Jackie, Jordan, Zachary (Tifani), Elizabeth (Luke) Baker, Olivia, Nick, Jacob and Jamie, 2 great-grandchildren Abbigayle and Everett, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other



relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, Dayton with Father John Griffiths Celebrant. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The



family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Valley Multiple Sclerosis Society, Fountain Pointe 1, 4665



Cornell Rd. Suite 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241 in Mrs. Nijak's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Beverly E. Nijak, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

