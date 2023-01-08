NIELSEN, Phillip

NIELSEN, Philip Edward



Passed away December 30, 2022. He was born July 18, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:00AM at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459. Family and friends may visit from 9:00AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, www.epiphanydayton.org, or The Foodbank, www.thefoodbankdayton.org in memory of Philip Nielsen. For complete remembrance and to share condolences please visit



www.routsong.com