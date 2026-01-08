Nicole Slusser

Slusser, Nicole May "Nikki"



Nicole May Slusser, known as Nikki, passed away in January 2025 in Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 39. Nikki was bold, intelligent, loving, and unforgettable. She lived fiercely and loved deeply, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her. She was a devoted mother to her five children, Leeana, Cam'ron, Roxanna, Elliana, and Lucas, who were the center of her world. She is survived by her mother, two sisters, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother and the father of her oldest daughter. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Visitation will be Friday, January 9, 2026, from 4:00–7:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., both at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429.



