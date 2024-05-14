Nickles, Sonia

Nickles (Irwin), Sonia Kelly



Sonia Kelly Nickles (Irwin), born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on October 2, 1961, peacefully passed away on May 8, 2024, in Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 62.



Sonia was a beloved school teacher in the Trotwood, OH school system, primarily at Madison Park Elementary School. She dedicated herself to shaping the minds of young students, serving as a reading specialist, tutor, an active member of the teacher's union and Ohio Teachers Association.



A loving and selfless woman, Sonia always prioritized the well-being of those around her. Her warm and caring nature made everyone feel loved and appreciated. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and friend; always going the extra mile to ensure the happiness and success of her loved ones.



She is survived by her father, Dail Irwin; mother, Alice Irwin; sister, Lisa Irwin; brother-in-law, Bub Hoskins; daughter, Alisonn Nickles; son, Chase Nickles; son-in-law, Michael Williams; granddaughter, Ellisyn Kelly Williams; nephew, Jake Lavender; niece-in-law, Madeleine Todt; god-son, Gavin Whitt; god-daughter-in-law, Joanna Whitt; and god-grand-daughter, Anna Whitt. Aunts Carolyn Chessman, Jewel Lykins, many cousins, as well as countless extended family members and close friends.



Sonia was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Homer and Opal Irwin; maternal grandparents, Benny and Augusta Storey; and Husband Tommy Nickles.



At Sonia's request, a grave site service will be held at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH. On Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00pm.



Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



Harrison Pyles in Wheelersburg, OH, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.



Sonia will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love and kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched.



