NICKELL, James S.



Age 87, of Franklin, OH, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence. James was born in Sellers, KY, (Morgan County) on September 3, 1933, to the late Kelse and Jewel Nickell, Jr. He was a section leader special infantry in high school and served in the USMC for 4 years during the Korean War. He was a member of the WPAFB Radio Station Club, Boy Scout Leader with First Presbyterian Church for 25 years, First Air Squad, Carlisle Lions Club for 30 years, New Jersey Presbyterian Church Trustee, Deacon and Session. James was employed with Pollock Paper Co, Miami Cabinet, Merit Cleaners and Armco Steel for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lavelle Nickell; his sisters, Ora Lean Abrams and Dana Nickell. James is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Nickell; daughters, Cindy (Ron) Sorrell, Debi (Keith) Dalrymple; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Jenny, Shane Franer, Bradley,



Elizabeth and Katy Sorrell, Danielle, Fiance Austin Stevens, Michaela, Miranda Dalrymple; sister, Frances (Gene)



Hammond. Funeral Services are 1pm Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Joe Helmig officiating. Burial will be New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be



Saturday from 11am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlisle Lions Club.

