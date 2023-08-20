Nichols, Theresa



My loving wife Theresa Nichols, 64, passed away August 14, 2023. A loving BINGO player and a volunteer helping children. She is survived by husband James Nichols. A Visitation for family and friends will be held 9-10 am, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 10 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



