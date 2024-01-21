Nichols, Betty

Nichols (Hodges) (Roach), Betty Jean



Betty Jean (Hodges) (Roach) Nichols, 87, of Springfield, passed away January 18, 2024 at Villa Springfield. She was born April 19, 1936 in Springfield, the daughter of James M. and Elizabeth G. (Duffey) Hodges. Betty leaves to cherish her memory her son, David Lee Roach; granddaughter, Lena Roach; and two sisters, Ruby Darlene Slotvig of Grapeview, Washington and Chris Nawman of Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carol Roach and James Nichols; brother, James Hodges; and her parents. Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



