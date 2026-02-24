Nicholas George

George, Nicholas



Nicholas "Nick" George, age 47, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 20, 2026 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on April 27, 1978 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of William and Connie (Peters) George. Nick graduated from Fairfield High School, class of 1997. That same year he began his career as an electrician and became a member of IBEW Local #648. The IBEW Local #648 brotherhood was his life. In addition to being a lifelong member, he also served as their treasurer. On July 19, 2008, at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, Nick married Jeanette L. Fiehrer and together they had two daughters. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; two daughters, Julia and Isabelle; his parents, William and Connie George; his brother, Todd and Jennifer George; his mother and father-in-law, William and Catherine Fiehrer; and also many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Saturday, February 28, 2026 from 1:00 PM until the IBEW Local #648 service at 3:45 PM, with Funeral Service immediately following at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made towards Julia and Isabelle's Educational Fund and made payable to Jeanette George in care of their family. Memorial envelopes will be provided at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 128, Ross, Ohio 45061. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com