NEWTON, Carolyn

Age 80, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton.

Carolyn was a medical doctor, flight surgeon, retired United States Air Force Colonel, flight attendant at United Airlines, a longtime volunteer at the United States Air Force Museum and the Founder of Kindred Kitties, Kenosha, WI. She was preceded in death by her

parents, Robert and Grace; and brother, Robert. She is survived by her daughters, Celesa and Lisa; brothers, Howard and Dave; granddaughter, Ava; and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery with live-streaming. To be notified of the funeral/live-streaming info, please email your contact info to: cgnewton45@icloud.com. Funeral arrangements by Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

