Newton, Amanda Renee



Age 38 of Hamilton, passed away on September 2, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1985 to Jeffrey and Diana Newton in Hamilton. Amanda is survived by her daughter, Hailey Renee DeFevers, the love of her life; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Erika Newton; niece, Cora Newton; uncles, Greg (Tracey) Abrams and Clarence Moten; aunts, Donna Newton and Bev Newton; boyfriend, Justin Staples; and Hailey's father, Jeremy DeFevers. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nelson and Jayne Abrams, and Nelson and Irene Newton; and uncles, David and Scott Abrams, Mickey Hayes, and Greg and Stephen Newton. Amanda was loved by us all and will be missed dearly. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

