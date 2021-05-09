NEWSOCK, Doris Mae



Age 89, of Eaton, formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton, following an



extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and John Newsock; by sisters, Marjorie Selliken and Neomi Adams; brothers, William and Gerald Newsock. She served her country in the U.S. Navy reserves and retired from Inland. She also worked over 20 years at NCR. Doris is survived by her best friend, Beverly Phillips; nieces, Phyllis (Ron) Ullery, Sharon (Randy) Gearhart and Cindy (Thom) Boyd; nephews, Roger (Carolyn) Newsock and Doug (Linda) Newsock and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held, 11:00 am, Tue., May 11 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with visitation starting at 10 am Tuesday. Burial will follow the service in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going



online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are



required for all guests attending.

