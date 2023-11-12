Newman, Roy Thomas



Roy Thomas Newman, age 72, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023. He was born on December 25, 1950 in Troy, OH. Roy graduated from Troy High School in 1969. He received his bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Wright State University. Roy later earned his PE license. Roy worked in Colorado Springs, CO for a majority of his career. He was an amateur radio enthusiast. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Harold Newman. He is survived by his siblings, Brenda (Ron) May of Troy, OH, Barbara Thornton of Springfield, OH, Roger (Kim) Newman of Troy, OH and John Newman of Vandalia, OH. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com