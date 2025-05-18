Newman, Patricia



Patricia Newman, age 84, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on May 8, 2025. She was born in Combs, Kentucky, on August 26, 1940 to the late Tinsley and Lonzie Sizemore. A devout Christian, Patricia's faith was the foundation of her life. Her commitment to her faith, her family, and her community was a true reflection of her kind and giving nature. She dedicated her life to serving others, leaving a legacy of love, strength and compassion. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Donald C. Newman; her sister, Carolyn "Sue" Sizemore; and her grandson, Ian Newman. She is survived by her sons: Tim (Sarah) Newman, Kenneth (Rose) Newman, Tracy Newman, and Keith (Carolyn) Newman; her siblings: Michael Sizemore, Tinsley Sizemore, Mary Verrett, Paul Hoskins, Judy Polston, and Connie Smith; her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jake, Gracie, Gray, Gabby, Ariel, Kenneth, Roger, Vincent, and Katie; and her cherished great-grandchildren: Kaylen, Hayden, Paisley, Penelope, Parker, Oliver, Will, Penny, PJ, and Emily. Known for her boundless love and devotion, Patricia was the heart and soul of her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Despite facing challenges such as diminished vision and hearing, Patricia lived life fearlessly. At the age of 70, she celebrated her milestone birthday by going skydiving-a testament to her adventurous spirit and determination. Her artistry was a gift she shared generously with everyone around her. Whether through sewing, scrapbooking, doll making, baking, or creating beautiful window fashions, Patricia's hands created beauty and joy for all to enjoy. Patricia was laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens.



