Newman, Marjorie

Newman (Havens), Marjorie Anne



Marjorie Anne Newman, age 91 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on September 6, 2024. She was born March 16, 1933 in Idaho, Ohio to the late William and Cynthia (Blackburn) Havens. Marjorie is survived by her loving children, Cynthia Leeth, Donna (Charles) Cox, Marilyn (Garry) Hall, Tom (Tammy) Newman, Larry (Cheryl) Newman, Jim Newman, and Martie Wentz, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd Newman, daughter, Debra Salyer, grandchildren, Matthew and Chuckie Cox, Kevin Newman, and Nikki Stithem, sisters, Martha (Jack) Turner and Mary (Walter) Legg, and sons-in-law, Walter Leeth and Mitchell Wentz. Marjorie was a longtime member of the Home Road Church of Christ in Christian Union. For 35 years, she dedicated her working life at Forest Glen, where her colleagues became friends, and her infectious smile brightened the days of many. Outside of her work life, Marjorie found joy in traveling, particularly to the towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. These trips were highlights in her life, a chance to explore the world around her. Bowling was another love of Marjorie's, filled with spirited competition and the laughter of friends who joined her in the alleys. Marjorie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at the Beacon Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, also at the church. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





