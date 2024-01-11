Newman, Charles

Newman, Sr., Charles "C.O." Oliver



Age 81, of Ross, Ohio passed away on January 7, 2024. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the Fairlane Club of America. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha Newman; two children, Sally Newman (Tony) Rieman and Charles Newman Jr., and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Full obituary and online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



