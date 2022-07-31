NEUS, VIKI

springfield-news-sun logo
NEUS (Nickerson), Viki

Viki Nickerson Neus, age 74, of Bellbrook, passed away on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Viki was born on August 4th, 1947, to Karl and Claire (Daniel) Nickerson in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share stories and memories about Viki at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at 11:00 am at Bellbrook Community Church (3815 W. Franklin, Bellbrook, OH 45305), with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Kidney Foundation (https://www.kidney.org/). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about Viki at


www.ConnerAndKoch.com


