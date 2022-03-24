NEUFANG, Loraine



91, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, in her home surrounded by family. Loraine was born in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Dr. Leland V. and Eleanor Drysdale Hewitt. She graduated from Detroit High school and the University of Michigan, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree. There, she met the love of her life, Gordon A. Neufang, whom she married in 1953. They welcomed their first child, Gordon W. Neufang in 1954. Following her husband's commissioning in the Army, she followed him to Germany the same year. They moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Grinnell, Iowa, welcoming daughters Katherine and Susan,



before settling in Centerville, Ohio. While a homemaker,



Loraine volunteered with many school, church, and community organizations. She crafted legendary Halloween costumes for her children. When her husband returned to Germany to study, she toted her 3 children overseas, by herself, to join him. She returned to work when her children entered school. After 20+ years of service, she retired as Human Services



Supervisor from Montgomery County. She retired with her husband to Indian Lake, Ohio. They enjoyed traveling, sailing, and cruising. Following his passing, she embraced her



community at One Lincoln Park in Kettering, making many dear friends. She coordinated the bridge club and arranged to continue monthly Protestant communion services during COVID-19. As chairman of the Resident Council for 7 years, she welcomed all new residents remembering something special about each one. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman of quiet faith, she summed up her life, "God gave me everything I ever wanted." Loraine was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sisters Eleanor and Donna. She is survived by son Gordon W. (Mary) Neufang and daughters Katherine Reader and Susan (Tim) Brademeyer; grandchildren Stephen (Britni) Neufang, David Neufang,



Molly (Erik) Anderson, Sarah Loraine (Chris) Picking, John "Jack" (Sola) Sherman, Andrew Reader, Chris (Annaliese) Brademeyer, Carolyn Brademeyer and Rachel Brademeyer; and great-grandchildren Jake and Nick Neufang and Ellie and Zoey Picking. The family will greet friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, March 27, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH, with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home. A reception in celebration of her life will be held at One Lincoln Park from 6:30-8PM the same day. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Loraine's memory to One Lincoln Park Christmas Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

