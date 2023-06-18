Nenni, Rudolph "Rudy"



Rudolph "Rudy" Nenni, 95, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023 at home, surrounded by family. He was born on November 18, 1927 in Matewan, West Virginia, to Italian immigrants, Giovanni "John" Nenni and Antonia (Fiorentini) Nenni. He grew up in Matewan and Huntington, West Virginia and attended Greenbrier Military Academy and St. Joseph High School. He moved his family to Middletown, Ohio in 1955 to work for the Middletown Journal. He later founded URS Printers, a commercial printing company. Rudy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlotte (Harkrader) Nenni; his children, Paul (Cecelia) Nenni, Michael (Tammy) Nenni, John "Jack" (Kathy) Nenni, Gregory Nenni, Suzanne (Greg) Hull, Carl (Monica) Nenni and George (Stephanie) Nenni; his brother, Anthony (Sara) Nenni; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by 6 sisters and 5 brothers. Rudy will be remembered for his contagious smile and sense of humor. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, family events, fishing, boating and flying his airplane. He was known as a man of compassion and generosity. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044 or at hospicecareofmiddletown.org/donate. Rudy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be made at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com