NEMETH, Henry



age 83 of Dayton, OH passed away Sept 28th.



Family will receive friends Friday, Oct 6th, 2023 from 6-8pm at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. 11am Saturday Funeral Service at St. John's Lutheran Church; burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at www.DaytonFunerals.com





