NEMECEK, Michael T.



January 9, 1953 - October 19, 2022



He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Helen (Gilfoil) and brother Robert. He is survived by his sister, Cathy Kelly (Larry) and brothers David and Mark (Pat). Services are Wed., Nov. 2, 2022, at St. George Chapel at Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 A.M.