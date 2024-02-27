Nematz, Agnes



Agnes Josephine Nematz, age 99 of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Cypress Point Health Campus, Englewood. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 9, 1924 the daughter of Frank & Nancy (Gazzo) Ferraro. She was a former school secretary and a secretary at American Tobacco in Manhattan, and taught stenography and typing at Rockland Community College. She was an active avid member of St. Peter's Church in Huber Heights. She worked at the voting polls in Huber Heights for many years. She is survived by her son Carl Nematz, daughter Nancy (Barry) Wilson; grandchildren Jenifer (Paul) Sirucek, Andrew Wilson, Nathan (Denni) Wilson and Corrine Durand; great grandchildren Aria, Luca, Anton, Calvin, Oliver and Shelby; brothers Joseph Ferraro; sister Josephine Adelfio and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 60 years Richard Nematz in 2010; grandson Matthew Nematz; and sister Mary Ferraro. Agnes was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Deacon Dave McCray officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com