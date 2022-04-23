springfield-news-sun logo
X

NELSON, Jeffrey

ajc.com

Obituaries
4 hours ago

NELSON, Jeffrey "Jeff"

Age 69, of Urbana, passed away after a brief illness on April 21, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1952, in Springfield, the son of the late

Norman "Red" and Anita

Nelson. Jeff is survived by his wife, Valerie (Sasson) Nelson; sons, Nickolas, Shannon,

Joshua and Jeffrey; and brother, Donald Nelson. Jeff loved motorcycles, boating, basketball, cars and his dachshunds. He retired from Honda of America, Mfg. and was the previous owner of Nelson's Garage for automotive sales and repairs, and furniture refinishing. Jeff was happiest at his and his wife's home on Indian Lake, boating with his dogs Andy and Sammy in the captain's seat with him. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with viewing following from 5:30-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Michniak, William
2
Johnston, Dennis
3
Richardson, Anna
4
FISHER, Darrell
5
WESTFALL, Walter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top