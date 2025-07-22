Nelson, Harold Gregory



Harold Gregory Nelson, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on July 19, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on June 16, 1944, Harold lived a life marked by kindness, generosity and devotion to his family. Harold graduated from the University of Iowa in 1967 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He devoted his entire career to the paper industry, where his expertise in environmental management was highly valued. Harold lost his wife of 47 years, Camilla, in 2021. They enjoyed several decades together raising their children, traveling through the western United States, and enjoying their grandchildren. Harold is survived by his two sons, Adam and Josh, their spouses, Betty and Kelly, and his four grandchildren, Peyton, Katie, Alex, and Parker. He found great joy in family gatherings where his warmth and kindness brightened the room. His strong bond with his sisters, Lauren and Joan, was a source of lifelong happiness. Harold was an avid reader and lifelong learner, something that he shared closely with his children. He was also passionate about education, participating in school board meetings or writing letters to the local superintendent of schools advocating for improvements. Finally, Harold cared profoundly for his country. He was never shy about writing letters to his senators regarding the national debt and other issues or engaging in spirited debates on politics and current events with friends and family. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and kindness-a life well lived and an example to his children and grandchildren. Harold will be dearly missed. A memorial service celebrating Harold's life will be held on July 22, 2025, at 11am, at The Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to AMVETS, in Harold's memory.



