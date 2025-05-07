Nelson, Clarence



Clarence "Kenny" Nelson age 93, of Fairfield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 4, 2025. He was born on February 27, 1932, to the late Hiram and Blanch (Patterson) Nelson in Rockwood, Tennessee. Kenny served on the church council for many years at Fairfield Church of God. He was the patriarch of the family, and the nicest person you could have met, a prayer warrior and loved by many. He married the love of his life on January 19, 1954, Edna Nelson, who preceded him in death on March 16, 2023 after 69 years of marriage. Clarence is survived by his three daughters, Anita (James) Kinsella, Monica (Robert) Bishop, and Gina (Terry) Williams; grandchildren Samuel Kinsella, Sarah (Brandon) Bleininger, Amber (Renea) Weikle, Brandon (Molly) Williams, Hannah Bishop, and Kenny Bishop; great grandchildren, Joey Bleininger, Westley Bleininger, TJ Snyder, Levi Snyder, Zade Weikle, River Weikle, Karter Williams, and Cash Williams. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Blanch Nelson; his siblings, John Nelson, Freda Ramsey, Shelby Clear, Ralph Nelson, Jimmy Nelson, Wayne Nelson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt.4, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Darryl McCoy officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park 11:00 AM Monday, May 12, 2025. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



