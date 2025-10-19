Nellie Runk

Runk, Nellie I.



Nellie I. Runk, age 90, of Englewood, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 15, 2025. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Runk and parents Andrew and Rebecca Spurgeon. She is survived by her children, Jo (Ed Howar, Bill Eckert) Eckert, and Paul (Mary Ellen) Runk; grandchildren Billie Jo Fuduloff, Paul (Andrea), David (Krista), Stephen, Patrick (Tina), Peter (Jamie), Rita (Chris), Katie (Jarrod), Timmy (Kayleigh); great-grandson, Cody and great-great-grandchildren Bentley and Kye. Nellie worked for and retired from GM. Private services are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel.



