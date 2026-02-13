Nellie Arnett

Arnett, Nellie Mae



92, was born August 12, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and entered into Paradise on February 9, 2026. She was born to William and Annabelle Brewer and married the love of her life, Carl Arnett, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carlene Arnett; her brother, Richard Brewer; and her sister, Shirley Wellbaum. Nellie put God first and family next. She was a faithful member of West Acres Church of the Nazarene and was lovingly known as the church's "card lady," making sure no one was ever forgotten. She was blessed with dear friends and a loving family, including nieces and nephews who meant so much to her. She is lovingly remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jo Arnett; her grandchildren Lisa (JP) Travis, Mika Arnett, Ryan Sexton, Carly Hunt, and Cash Arnett; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandsons. Visitation will be held Monday, February 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439, officiated by Pastor Larry McIntosh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Acres Church of the Nazarene. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com