Neff, Margie

Margie Milligan Neff, a longtime resident of Washington Township, serenely passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, December 29, 2023, at the age of 87. She departed, surrounded by family at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, VA, with her devoted husband and the love of her life, Robert D Neff, by her side.Born in Toronto, Ohio, on February 22, 1936, Margie was the daughter of William E Milligan and Gaynelle Ingram Milligan. A distinguished educator, she earned her Bachelor degree from Kent State University and her Master of Education degree from the University of Dayton. Margie's teaching journey left an indelible mark on students across various school systems, including the Kettering School System, the American School in Frankfurt, Germany, Christ United Methodist Nursery School, the Mad River Township School District, and, in retirement, at the Miami Valley School and Hillel Academy. During her career she received the prestigious Jennings Scholar Award honoring Ohio public school teachers who foster deep learning and excellent teaching. She was also a certified Ohio State Board of Education mentor teacher.Margie and Robert, dedicated members of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio, for more than six decades, discovered their passion for service within the church community. Their altruism extended beyond the church walls to include volunteering for the Centerville High School Band and the esteemed Coed Drill Team. Lifelong friendships, affectionately known as the Silver Spoons, were formed within the Coed parent group, including their cherished friends Jim and Jane Weltz, with whom they shared stateside and international travel adventures.Margie proudly participated in various organizations, embodying the spirit of service. She served as president of the Dayton Woman's Club and was active in Sigma Kappa, the College Women's Club, Chapter Z PEO, the Daughters of the American Revolution Daniel Cooper Chapter, the American Association of University Women, the Lincoln Society of Dayton and various other groups. Margie was also the Girl Scout Leader for Centerville Troop 637.A connoisseur of the arts, Margie delighted in her Hummel collection, which began with the purchase of her first piece at the age of 16 from jeweler Ernie Troski in Toronto, Ohio. Living in Europe during the early years of her marriage, she cultivated and expanded this cherished collection throughout her lifetime.Margie's creative spirit extended to handwritten notes, original poems and songs, and her ability to play the piano by ear added a personal touch that brought joy and love to those around her.While residing at Oakmont at Gordon Park, Margie cultivated a special bond with the effusive and loving Alice Cheers; their connection anchored in a shared passion for travel. The two had begun planning a trip to England, a testament to Margie's enduring heart-centered gift for fostering meaningful relationships. Margie's final friendship with Alice, like many others throughout her life, exemplified the depth of her ability to create lasting connections.Margie also forged deep connections with the caregivers at Oakmont, appreciating their sweet and expert care. Their support became a source of gratitude for Margie, further enriching her final chapter with warmth and compassion.Margie is preceded in death by her parents and youngest sister Rebecca Milligan Evanosky. She is survived by her husband, Robert D Neff, daughters Linda Neff (Charles A Hardinger) of Milwaukee, WI, and Amy Shuttle (Sam Shuttle) of Bristol, VA, granddaughters Meredith Kovar (Sean Kovar) and Helen Hardinger (Olyver Blakeway), as well as her sister, Wanda Elwell, numerous first cousins, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends, including Jane Weltz and Fran Baldridge.The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 12 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton. A celebration of Margie's life to follow on Saturday, January 13 at 1:30 pm, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Dayton Woman's Club, a non-profit organization empowering women since 1916, at 225 North Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402.Margie Milligan Neff's enduring impact on education, community, and friendship will be remembered with profound reverence, her legacy an inspiration to all privileged to know her.



