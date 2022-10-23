NEFF, Ellen Mae



0610/1946 – 10/19/2022



Ellen M. Neff, 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Ellen is preceded in death by her parents William and Hazel Clifford, her husband Keith Neff, sister-in-law Millie Clifford, nephew Jamie Clifford, son-in-law John Watkins and grandson Charles Land.



Ellen is survived by daughters Leah Watkins, Tammi Land and Ron. Grandchildren Ethan (Abigail) Barlage, Audrey Barlage, Ren McGuire and Lucy, Bryan (Brandy) Land, Danielle (John) Goings, Jennifer Ritchie, Mariah Wening, Shania Wening, David Wening, and Austin Wening. 12 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Mary Morton, William Clifford II, Thomas Clifford, Sue (Roger) Minton, Betty (Gary) White, Gary Clifford, and Benita (John) Spencer as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ellen enjoyed crocheting blankets and donating them to Hospice of Dayton, quilting, singing with her sisters, baking, and had a green thumb. She will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service will be held at the Carlisle Lions Club, 465 Park Dr., Carlisle, Ohio 45005, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2 pm. Celebration of life conducted by Trinity Cremation Care Funeral Home, 510 Business Parkway, Carlisle, Ohio 45005 (937) 949-4122.

