Neff, Donald E.

Neff, S.M., Bro. Donald E.



Brother Donald Eugene Neff, S.M. passed away on February 23, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio at the age of 94 with 74 years of religious profession with the Society of Mary. Bro. Donald was born in Dayton in 1930 to Alvin and Frances (Spatz) Neff. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and their wives: Alvin and Patricia Neff, Joseph and Alma Neff, Norman Neff (his twin), Ralph and Joanne Neff. He is survived by sister-in-law, Peggy Neff and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Brother Don professed First Vows in 1950 and Perpetual Vows in 1955. He earned a a BS in Education from the University of Dayton and a MS in Education from the University of Cincinnati. Bro. Don ministered as principal, teacher, counselor and business manager in many Marianist schools. He served in Dayton, Cleveland, Rio Piedras, PR, Hamilton, Kentucky, Altona and Frankston, Australia, Hollywood, Florida and Centerville, Ohio. Brother Don loved his family, friends and his vocation as a member of the Society of Mary. He was a role model for us all. Services will be Saturday, March 8 at Queen of Apostles Chapel on the Mount St. John Campus in Beavercreek with a viewing at 9:00am, followed by 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial, and burial and luncheon following the Mass. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



