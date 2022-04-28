springfield-news-sun logo
X

NEEDHAM, Daniel

ajc.com

Obituaries
5 hours ago

NEEDHAM, Daniel M.

Daniel M. Needham, age 73 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Daniel was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 6, 1948, to Edward Needham and Lois (Gibson) Needham. He graduated from Hamilton High School and joined the military, serving in Vietnam. Daniel was a devoted lifetime member of the

Monkey Mutual Aid Society. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Rosaria Needham; three children, Dave Needham, Athena Needham, and Daniel Needham Jr; two sisters, Nioka Whitehead, and Niona Miles; six grandchildren, Abby, Kali, Peyton, Preston, Brianna, and Daniel; one great-grandchild, Marianna; and numerous other relatives and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BLACKSHEAR, DaJuana
2
BROOKS, Henry
3
BROWN, Ronnie
4
McClung, Bernard
5
FLEMING, David
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top