Nawman, Linda



Linda Jane Nawman, age 73 of Springfield, Ohio passed away suddenly at her home on May 14, 2023. She was born on December 19, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Charles and Wilma (Ervin) Nawman. Linda is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Charles) Spencer, niece, Deborah Dill, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, and several cousins. She worked at Kroger for many years until her eventual retirement. Linda will be laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



