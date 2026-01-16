Pennington, Nathan



Nathan Pennington, age 65, of Englewood, OH passed away at his residence on January 5, 2026. He was born on March 3, 1960 in Xenia, OH, to the late Nathan Everet and Jessie Pennington.



Nathan is survived by his sisters: Pamela Murphy of Xenia and Ruth Crivello of Kettering, OH; nieces: Grace (Darren LeCroix) Crivello and Gina (Wesley) Claghorn ; and nephew: Edward Murphy. In addition to his parents, Nathan was preceded in death by his wife: Kim Renee Pennington; and brothers-in-law: Donald Murphy and Frank Crivello.



Nathan was a graduate of Wright State University in Communications. He loved anything to do with racing.



A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 PM on March 3, 2026, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, OH, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com