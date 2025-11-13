Natalie Anthony

Anthony, Natalie (Nikola)

Age 95, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. On Tuesday, November 18 Visitation is 12-1:30, Service at 1:30 and a gathering of family and friends in the Gathering Room at David's Cemetery Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice o Dayton or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements handled by Tobias Funeral Home www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

