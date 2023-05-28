Natali, Russell Melvin



Russell M. Natali, Hamilton. Russell was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Margaret "Margie" (nee Penwell) and Alfred Natali on Februar26, 1936. He is the beloved husband of the late Marilyn Natali (nee Miller) for 66 years; devoted father of Debra (Kim Cooper) Jordan, Anthony (Lila) Natali and Patricia (Michael Kevelder) Alexander; cherished grandmother of Brian (Angela) Jordan, Brad (Logan) Jordan, Sheena (Matt) Meyer, Tabitha (Jamal) Frye and Timothy (Heather) Natali; loving great-grandfather of Cody, Broc , Tanner, Tyler, Breana, Austin, Coralee, Clayton, Christian, Cohen, Jumya, James, Skyler and Anna; dear brother of Alfred Natali, Jr. and the late Catherine Leahigh; also survived my many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Russell passed away on May 24, 2023 at the age of 87 years. Russell was an avid fisherman and also loved antique car shows and owned a couple of his own in his lifetime. He also loved going to his high school football games. Russell retired from Ford Motor Co. after 38 years. He and Marilyn loved to travel, in particular to Mackinaw Island and the Smokey Mountains. They were longtime members of St. Julie Billiart Parish in Hamilton. A visitation for Russell will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton (3950 Pleasant Ave.). He will be laid to rest at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Condolences to www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com



