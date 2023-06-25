Nash, Lorene



age 92. She served as an usher at Canaan MBC. Preceded in death by husband Robert Nash. Survived by siblings: Shirley (Robert) Blackmon, Carolyn Moore, Elbert (Ann) Harrison, Muriel Harrison, Carmella Anthony, Priscilla Smith; relatives & friends. Visitation 10-11AM, Thursday June 29, 2023 at Canaan MBC, 5191 Hoover Ave. Funeral follows at 11AM. HHRoberts.com



Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral