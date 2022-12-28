NASH, Clarence L. "Clancy"



Clarence L. "Clancy" Nash passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 67. Survived by his dedicated wife of 45 years Cathy; son Danny (Dianna) and daughter Denise; grandchildren Makayla, Crystal, Wyatt and Micah; sister Judy (Paul) Martin; brothers Harry (Kim) Nash, Vernon Nash, Chris (Darlene) Nash; and brother-in-law Frank Enscoe. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Clancy was an avid golfer accomplishing not one, but two hole in ones. He also enjoyed cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes.



Clancy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Jean Nash; sister Carol Enscoe; in-laws Jim and JoAnn Wheeler; and brother-in-law Joe Wheeler.



Clancy was a loving, caring and giving man who will be missed by all who knew him.



Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd.) on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm with service to start at 4:00 pm.

